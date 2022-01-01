Vanilla Runtz
Vanilla Runtz effects are mostly energizing.
Vanilla Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Vanilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and tingly. Vanilla Runtz has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Vanilla Runtz weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Vanilla Runtz sensations
Vanilla Runtz helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Vanilla Runtz products near you
Similar to Vanilla Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—