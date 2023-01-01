Vegan Margy
Vegan Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint and Frozen Margy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Vegan Margy is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Vegan Margy features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Vegan Margy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Vegan Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vegan Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
