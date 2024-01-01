stock photo similar to Velvet Cream
Hybrid

Velvet Cream

Cookies and Lemonnade go super smooth with Velvet Cream, a hybrid strain released as part of their Medellin line. This knockout strain features two stellar parents: Medellin and the iconic Ice Cream Cake. The buds look as dreamy as they smoke, with thick orange hairs and dazzling purple hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Velvet Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight