ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Velvet Ropes
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Velvet Ropes
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Velvet Ropes

Velvet Ropes

Velvet Ropes was bred by Second Generation Genetics by crossing a Sacagawea #6 mother with a F4 Blueberry father. Known for producing exceptionally resinous buds, Velvet Ropes puts out a musky, spicy, and floral berry terpene profile that is as heavy as the high. Reserve this strain for bedtime, as it may put you down for the count.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Velvet Ropes nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Velvet Ropes nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Velvet Ropes

Products with Velvet Ropes

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Velvet Ropes nearby.