Voodoo Child
Voodoo Child effects are mostly calming.
Voodoo Child potency is higher THC than average.
Voodoo Child is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Voodoo Child - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Voodoo Child strain effects
Voodoo Child strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
