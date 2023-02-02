Voyager #1
Voyager #1 effects are mostly calming.
Voyager #1 potency is higher THC than average.
Voyager #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Voyager #1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Voyager #1
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Voyager #1 strain effects
Voyager #1 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Voyager #1 products near you
Similar to Voyager #1 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—