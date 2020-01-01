ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Waist Deep
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Waist Deep
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Waist Deep

Waist Deep

Coming from Heavyweight Seeds, Waist Deep is a cross between a Chronic Auto and a Turbo Bud Auto. The strain produces a spicy aroma that is on the milder side of things, making it a good choice for growers concerned about leaking odors. The high is potent and may put you into a deep state of relaxation and couch lock. Waist Deep is an auto strain meaning it is a simple flower to grow for those new to gardening that want results quickly.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Waist Deep nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Waist Deep nearby.

Products with Waist Deep

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Waist Deep nearby.