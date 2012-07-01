ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Waldo was bred in the Netherlands by Apothecary Genetics, and perhaps because of this upbringing, these descendents of Pez and Purple Cherry do better in cooler climates than most. They truly flourish in outdoor tropical climates, where they can grow over 6 feet, but indoors these plants will stay medium height and grow wide and branchy. Flowering usually occurs at 8 or 9 weeks. Though this hybrid tends to be sativa dominant, the long-lasting high is generally more cerebral with enough indica kick to ease tension. These energetic effects may not make Waldo a good choice for night time or those treating anxiety. Instead, Waldo’s spicy flowers might be the perfect addition to a sociable evening.

 

Member since 2017
This strain hits me right in the head. It rocks your world and really gets you in your own mind. Not good if you actually want things done but great if you want to have fun and giggle like crazy. Only negatives are dizziness and a crazy head ache upon smoking more than 2 bowls.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Member since 2010
Fun strain to smoke. Makes thing interestingly funny...
CreativeEuphoricTingly
