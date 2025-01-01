WAP is a cannabis strain from the 2020s. The name WAP is an acronym in pop culture for a vulgarity. According to reports, WAP is Cheetah Piss x Project 4516. WAP was reportedly bred by LIT Farms. WAP may test highest in the terpenes beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and α-Humulene. Those terpenes track with dessert strains descended from GSC. A LIT Farms child of WAP is Fetty WAP (WAP x Temptation.) Leave a review of WAP on Leafly.



