Known as a big yielding strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Warda“reek”n OG is a cross of Hells OG and Rare Dankness #1. Lime green and silvery buds grow dense with loads of pistils and trichomes that put out a sour kush aroma. The strong,heavy high offers consumers a classic stoned feeling that lingers.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Warda“reek”n OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Warda“reek”n OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with Warda“reek”n OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Warda“reek”n OG nearby.