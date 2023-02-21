Watermelon Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Cookies.
Watermelon Cookies strain effects
Watermelon Cookies strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
