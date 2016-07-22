ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Webster
Sativa

4.3 10 reviews

Webster

Webster

Webster is a stimulating sativa with uplifting elements off the get-go. This strain is immediately motivating, encouraging physical activity from chores to hitting the gym. Flavors of citrus and sweetness are noted on the exhale, and are accompanied by appetite stimulation and an “empty-head” type of stress relief. Webster is ideal for consumers suffering from stress and fatigue, but should be avoided before bed.

Reviews

10

Avatar for OGDOG
Member since 2016
Webster is a mellow buzz, far from the description I read. I felt happy, euphoric but not energized. But that may be my disposition. Nice flavor and smokes well in a vaporizer. Beautiful buds from local dispensary. Recommend this to anyone who has aches, pain or inflammation.
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
Well with only two reviews of note, it seems this is a brand new strain and somebody's getting it right! I have been looking for a nice daytime sativa with a good dose of CBD along side the 19%THC it checked in at. The CBD content of this was 2.19%. The flower unground has little to no scent profil...
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for charliebell95
Member since 2017
I felt a bit more of a body high on this strain but overall I liked it. The suppose to be affects aren't what they really are. Instead of feeling energized, I felt more tired and relaxed.
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for panYpaz
Member since 2014
probably one of the best aromas i've ever come across hinting towards a complex terepene profile i wish i knew! when the jars is opened the whole room gets a pineapple/clementine aroma with a hint herbal savoriness. I usually avoid sativas due to my anxiety but this was a calm uplifting cerebral hig...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for WeAreTheWildThings
Member since 2018
I'm feeling very aroused... Love this strain. The terpine profile and aroma of this flower is amazing. Tropical, fruity, reminds me of Jack H in feels and effects, but more clear headed. Great day time, and I love mixing it with a heavy indica at nighttime.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappy
