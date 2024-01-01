Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD 1%

Wedding Cheesecake Auto

Wedding Cheesecake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a great strain for impatient growers, flowering in around 9 weeks without much intervention in both indoor and outdoor grows; stress training and a two week flush before harvest are recommended. Wedding Cheesecake Auto has a palate of creamy vanilla, fruit, and sweet notes, and manifests as a balanced high of body tingles and mental clarity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Cheesecake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Wedding Cheesecake Auto grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12