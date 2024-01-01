HybridTHC 24%CBD 1%
Wedding Cheesecake Auto
write a review
Wedding Cheesecake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a great strain for impatient growers, flowering in around 9 weeks without much intervention in both indoor and outdoor grows; stress training and a two week flush before harvest are recommended. Wedding Cheesecake Auto has a palate of creamy vanilla, fruit, and sweet notes, and manifests as a balanced high of body tingles and mental clarity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Cheesecake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Wedding Cheesecake AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wedding Cheesecake Auto products near you
Similar to Wedding Cheesecake Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strain spotlight
Wedding Cheesecake Auto grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12