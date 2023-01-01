Wedding Tree
stock photo similar to wedding tree
Wedding Tree effects are mostly energizing.
Wedding Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Tree - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wedding Tree
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Wedding Tree strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wedding Tree products near you
Similar to Wedding Tree near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—