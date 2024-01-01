Wedding Wreck
Wedding Wreck is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Lemon Tree. This is a joyful, uplifting strain ideal for social gatherings and daytime activities due to its energizing effects. Medical patients dealing with depression and fatigue may benefit. Wedding Wreck offers consumers a tantalizing mix of flavors and aromas that include vanilla, butter, and sweet grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Wreck, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wedding WreckOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wedding Wreck products near you
Similar to Wedding Wreck near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—