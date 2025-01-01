West End Girl
stock photo similar to West End Girl
West End Girl
WEG
Hybrid
write a review
West End Girl is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. West End Girl is a cross of the strains The One x Milk & Cookies. West End Girl is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. West End Girl is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to West End GirlOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop West End Girl products near you
Similar to West End Girl near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—