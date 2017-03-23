ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

36 reviews

The One

aka Thai x Afghan

The One

The One, originally bred by Clackamas Coots or CC, is a perfectly balanced hybrid of two landrace strains. It is sometimes referred to by its genetic combination Thai x Pure Afghan, with its sativa heritage stemming from its Thai background and the Afghan influence bringing a thick resinous frosting of trichomes. This specific combination of two cornerstone landrace strains is known to only be available through a select circle of breeders and growers in Oregon. 

23 people reported effects
Happy 78%
Euphoric 69%
Relaxed 69%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 47%
Depression 39%
Pain 39%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Fatigue 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 8%

Strain
The One
First strain child
Killing Fields
child
Second strain child
Sugar Punch
child

