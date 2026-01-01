White Cherries is a balanced hybrid bred from White Truffle × Trop Cherry, offering a smooth, just-sweet-enough flavor and an easygoing, feel-good high. With notes of cherry pie and subtle cream, this strain delivers a rich aroma that’s inviting without being overpowering. The effects are uplifting and well rounded, gently boosting mood, focus, and relaxation all at once. White Cherries is known for its ability to melt away stress while keeping the mind clear and engaged, making it a great go-to when it’s time to lock in, stay present, or elevate the moment—day or night. Fans of concentrates will especially appreciate White Cherries, as the strain truly shines when extracted. The dab experience amplifies its cherry-forward flavor and takes its smooth, expressive terpene profile to the next level. Approachable, flavorful, and quietly energizing, White Cherries is the kind of strain that simply makes you feel more. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.