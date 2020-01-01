Coming from the Gage Green Group, White Funk crosses White Kush and Sour Diesel. The strain is great for lovers of a clear, uplifting high that will last for hours. White Funk has purple, kushy calyxes and a dense bud structure that puts out a diesel aroma and a quality high that hits immediately.
