Coming from the Gage Green Group, White Funk crosses White Kush and Sour Diesel. The strain is great for lovers of a clear, uplifting high that will last for hours. White Funk has purple, kushy calyxes and a dense bud structure that puts out a diesel aroma and a quality high that hits immediately.

Lineage

White Kush
Sour Diesel
