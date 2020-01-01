ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Label Rhino
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Label Rhino
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

White Label Rhino

White Label Rhino

Created by crossing the infamous White Widow with a hand-selected Afghani strain, White Label Rhino was bred to improve upon an already exceptional strain. Buds come dense and packed with resin, and White Label Rhino packs a punch that is best saved for more experienced consumers looking for a heavy high.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find White Label Rhino nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Label Rhino nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Label Rhino

Products with White Label Rhino

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Label Rhino nearby.

Most popular in