Created by crossing the infamous White Widow with a hand-selected Afghani strain, White Label Rhino was bred to improve upon an already exceptional strain. Buds come dense and packed with resin, and White Label Rhino packs a punch that is best saved for more experienced consumers looking for a heavy high.
