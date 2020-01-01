An indica-dominant cross of The White and Blue Moonshine, White Moonshine has bright green buds with amber hairs and a lemony aroma. Expect a euphoric high coupled with full-body relaxation, making White Moonshine a great strain to try before movie night.
