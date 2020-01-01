ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Moonshine
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Moonshine
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

White Moonshine

White Moonshine

An indica-dominant cross of The White and Blue Moonshine, White Moonshine has bright green buds with amber hairs and a lemony aroma. Expect a euphoric high coupled with full-body relaxation, making White Moonshine a great strain to try before movie night.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find White Moonshine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Moonshine nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Moonshine

Products with White Moonshine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Moonshine nearby.