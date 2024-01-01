stock photo similar to White Puffy
White Puffy
write a review
White Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. White Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and White Runtz. We are still learning about White Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to White PuffyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Puffy products near you
Similar to White Puffy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—