White Rabbit
White Rabbit effects are mostly calming.
White Rabbit potency is higher THC than average.
White Rabbit is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Raro Genetics. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White Rabbit - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
White Rabbit sensations
White Rabbit helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
