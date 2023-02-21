Wicked Lime
THC 26%CBD —
Wicked Lime potency is higher THC than average.
Wicked Lime is an uplifting hybrid weed strain that combines the zest and funk of Mandarin Lime and Garlic Breath. BestThingsGrowing bred Wicked Lime for its bubbly daytime effects and lush palate of sweet lime citrus with a peppery, fuel base. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wicked Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
