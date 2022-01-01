Buy Garlic Breath weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Breath products near you
Garlic Breath sensations
Garlic Breath helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Garlic Breath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—