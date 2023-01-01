Wil-C
Wil-C is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Wilson and Emergen-C. Wil-C typically boasts a THC content ranging from 15% to 20%, making it a versatile and accessible choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers have reported a diverse range of effects, including feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it a versatile strain suitable for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wil-C for relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. The breeder responsible for Wil-C is Masonic Smoker, adding to the strain's air of mystery. While flavor profiles for Wil-C can vary, some users have reported hints of earthiness, citrus, and herbal notes. The dominant terpene in Wil-C can also vary, contributing to its diverse effects and flavors. In terms of pricing, Wil-C typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those intrigued by its enigmatic qualities. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Wil-C, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wil-COrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wil-C products near you
Similar to Wil-C near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—