Created by David McDowell of Port Townsend’s Nerdie Birdie Farms, Willie Cheesie is a balanced hybrid that crosses Legacy Skunk, Sativa Cheese, and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds are a rich dark green with vibrant orange and yellow hairs, while the smell and flavor have a funky cheese aroma with a fruity undertone. Celebrated as a reliever for pain, nausea, and anxiety, this is a great option for anyone seeking relief. Also perfect for novice users, Willie Cheesie will leave users feeling light and cherry.
