Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms, Willie’s Ghost is a hybrid of Russian Ghost Ruderalis and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds appear light green in color with hints of purple and short golden hairs. It has a fruity aroma with hash undertones and a sweet flavor similar to bubblegum. A heavy high makes Willie’s Ghost the perfect bedtime remedy for those looking to drift into dreamworld.

Avatar for FluidTV
Member since 2019
Overall this strain was a great leafy tricomecovered dense buds with a sweet strong scent of not citrus. Balanced hybrid of 60% 40% indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for margie1964
Member since 2016
I absolutely love this for pain and rest. it's great for stress as well 😊.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Lineage

Strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Strain
Willie’s Ghost

