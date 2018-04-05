ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wolfberry
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Wolfberry
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 2 reviews

Wolfberry

Wolfberry

Wolfberry by Wolf Genetics is “a secret blend of old world genetics that delivers unique flavors and aromas,” as described by the grower. This balanced hybrid cross expresses tall, lanky stalks with fiercely resinous buds that smell of hashish, berries, and mango. Due to the stretchy nature of this plant, structural support may be needed during cultivation. The flavors expressed by the rock hard nugs of Wolfberry are a tasty melange of pine, black pepper, and dried fruit. The delicious flavors lead into Wolfberry’s intense mental high, which gradually gives way to relaxing physical effects as the buzz matures.    

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
OMG this strain destroyed my brain lol... Such a powerful brain high in the beginning I felt my brain is out of my head... But a bit later the more relaxing buzz has come And made it feel like a more balanced hybrid With an interesting combination of body high And powerful cerebral high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Find Wolfberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wolfberry nearby.

Products with Wolfberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Wolfberry nearby.