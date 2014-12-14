A sativa-dominant cross between Pandora's Box and Querkle, Wonka's Bubblicious has a taste reminiscent of Bubblicious bubble gum from your childhood. Taste is known to subtly change flavors and tones over the period of two minutes, similar to Wonka's candy (thus the name).
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
56
Easy
tyl3rbrown
jimmybh
Jigilub
Isaachall777
Find Wonka's Bubblicious nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wonka's Bubblicious nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Wonka's Bubblicious
Hang tight. We're looking for Wonka's Bubblicious nearby.