ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wonka's Bubblicious
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Wonka's Bubblicious

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 56 reviews

Wonka's Bubblicious

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Wonka's Bubblicious

A sativa-dominant cross between Pandora's Box and Querkle, Wonka's Bubblicious has a taste reminiscent of Bubblicious bubble gum from your childhood. Taste is known to subtly change flavors and tones over the period of two minutes, similar to Wonka's candy (thus the name). 

Effects

Show all

47 people reported 376 effects
Happy 65%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 55%
Creative 44%
Relaxed 40%
Depression 40%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 38%
Pain 27%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

56

Show all

Avatar for Easy
Member since 2012
This brand new strain called Wonka’s Bubblicious looks as intriguing as it sounds. The buds are very well manicured spears that are light green with a metallic hue. The hairs on this bud are very distinctive and range from dark red to platinum blond. This bud is covered in trichs that are small a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for tyl3rbrown
Member since 2014
I have tried a lot of strains, and have been disappointed in a lot of strains. This is by far my all time strain of cannabis. The perfect balance for my personal needs of sativa and indica. God bless you horticulture father Wonka's Bubbalicious, God Bless Him/Her!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jimmybh
Member since 2012
Just tried this and had to review it! Craziest smell, taste and high I have had in years. Smells of well yes, bubble gum but there is some other mix of berry and subtle musk, but I can't put my nose on it. The taste is equally as alluring but also equally pleasing and does change over the period of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Jigilub
Member since 2015
The dispensery promised it changed flavors, and it does! Wonderful high, good for social anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Isaachall777
Member since 2012
A very nice Strain. When i picked some up i smelt it and i could smell a pleasant smell of bubblegum. Whilst smoking it, the flavor changed which was an interesting experience. So if your out for something different, this is well worth picking up. Great taste and an even better high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Wonka's Bubblicious nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wonka's Bubblicious nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Pandora's Box
parent
Second strain parent
Querkle
parent
Strain
Wonka's Bubblicious

Products with Wonka's Bubblicious

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Wonka's Bubblicious nearby.