X-tra Chz, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cross between Cheese #1 and Cheese Bomb. Like its parent strains, X-tra Chz takes on a pungent aroma and a dark purple-blue coloration. The upbeat effects feed creativity and social energy, making this strain a good choice for those wishing to stay active and productive.
