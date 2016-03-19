ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
X-tra Chz, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cross between Cheese #1 and Cheese Bomb. Like its parent strains, X-tra Chz takes on a pungent aroma and a dark purple-blue coloration. The upbeat effects feed creativity and social energy, making this strain a good choice for those wishing to stay active and productive. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
X-tra Chz

