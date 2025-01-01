stock photo similar to XOXO
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
XOXO
write a review
XOXO is a weed strain released in 2025 by the California brand Pure Beauty. XOXO is a hybrid strain that's very purple and gorgeous. XOXO is a cross of Pink Guava x Blackberry x Champagne. XOXO is an abbreviation for 'hugs and kisses'—making the cultivar a contender for date night. It has sweet, dark berry aromas. XOXO smokes candy-sweet with a finish of powdered sugar and a large THC effect. We're still learning more about XOXO so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to XOXOOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop XOXO products near you
Similar to XOXO near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—