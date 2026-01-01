Yard Sale is a vibrant sativa with Total THC levels around 20.2%, Total Cannabinoids reaching 24.8%, and total terpene content of approximately 1.8%, bred by Lazy Bee Gardens from the cross of Powderhound and Tesla Crasher (Tesla Tower × Wedding Crasher). Developed in the summer of 2021 and refined through years of phenotype hunting and testing, this energetic cultivar expands beautifully on the signature Powderhound terpene profile. Dominated by terpinolene, caryophyllene, and ocimene, Yard Sale delivers an intensely nostalgic aroma blending classic Jack Herer spice and pine with bright Super Lemon Haze-style citrus and sweet herbal zest. The smoke is flavorful and refreshing with notes of lemon peel, fresh-cut herbs, earthy haze, and subtle floral funk. Expect an upbeat, mentally stimulating high that enhances productivity, creativity, and mood while maintaining a noticeable but functional cerebral headiness. Bright, flavorful, and motivating, Yard Sale is an ideal daytime strain for active routines, social adventures, or enjoying an elevated “smells like summer” experience. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!