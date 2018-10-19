ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tesla Tower

A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup. 

Reviews

7

Cant speak for everyone but for me its definitely one of the most potent energizing strains i have tried. Taking a small amount of it can definitely put you in the right mood but i usually like to smoke a lot with friends so large amounts can feel pretty intense sometimes . I personally like this st...
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
This is absolutely one of my favorites. Fantastic smell and taste! After 5 pulls of the vaporizer and 5 minutes, I started to get a good head tingle. A bit later I could feel it move down my back. The mental effects were present with a good sharpness, but not overwhelming. This is a great strain fo...
feelings
EnergeticGigglyTinglyUplifted
I'm more of a reader not a writer but this strain doesn't much reviews. Purchased this at TOP /PR shelf clocking at around 22-25% minimum. let me preface by saying i'm extremely tolerant to THC and will look for anything to get me the least buzzed. effects take 3min and lasts quite a long time ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
I picked up some of this in a pre roll from High 5 Cannabis in Vancouver WA and it was a solid sativa high. I had no issues getting up and getting stuff done, even if at times concentration was tougher then usual. The day was a bit brighter and jokes were a bit funnier. So I REALLY look forward to g...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
I expected longer lasting cerebral effects, but Tesla Tower sits pretty lower on the THC Tower at 1-3 %. Which may make the 70/30 sativa/indica profile rating misleading to inexperienced consumers. Moreover, with an 11-18% CBD level it's not a wonder why this strain also goes by the pseudonym, "Tesl...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

Snowcap
White Fire OG
