Hybrid

Yikes

Yikes will make you exclaim, but for all the right reasons. Exotic Genetix combines Lemon Cherry Gelato with Falcon-9 for a stony, summertime smoke. Yikes grows tall with bulbous, violet buds and deep orange hairs that ooze with strawberry and fuel terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yikes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Yikes strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Yikes strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Yikes strain reviews2

Strain spotlight

Yikes strain genetics

Yikes grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
