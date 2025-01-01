stock photo similar to Zaddy
Zaddy
Zaddy is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Zaddy is a cross of Granddaddy Z and Wagyu.
Zaddy has a very pungent Z nose but the nut structure is more reminiscent of Runtz. Zaddy’s Dominant Terpenes are Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and Linalool.
