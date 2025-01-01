stock photo similar to Granddaddy Z
Granddaddy Z
Grandaddy Z is a cannabis strain we are attempting to gather more information on the origin of. We have seen it begin to appear in California. It is a pairing of Grandaddy Purple and Zkittelz. Please contact us if you have more information about the breeder.
