Hybrid

Zamn!

aka Zam, Zah, Za

Zamn! is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that also goes by Zam, Zah, and Za. Bred by Plant Man, Zamn! is made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and an undisclosed strain. It has the salivating, fruit sweetness and light mint touch of Slurricane with a heady lineup of herbal terps, from pine to oregano to tart lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zamn!, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



