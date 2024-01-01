stock photo similar to Zazaya
Hybrid

Zazaya

Zazaya is a weed strain off the Original Z line from the breeder Terphogz. Zazaya is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid cross of (Papaya x Hindu Zkittlez) x Z3. This bad girl should finish in 56 to 60 days.

