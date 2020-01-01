ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by I&l Genetics, ZeitGeist crosses a female Sour Amnesia with a male Purple Pantera. This hybrid has a sweet lemon and grape aroma that’s accompanied by piney gas notes. The high is powerful with initial cerebral effects that will leave you spacey and forgetful on the nearest couch. Not for the faint of heart, ZeitGeist is there for when you need to stay down and relax.

