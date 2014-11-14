ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Amnesia
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Amnesia

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 115 reviews

Sour Amnesia

aka Sour Amnesia Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 115 reviews

Sour Amnesia

HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

Effects

Show all

77 people reported 583 effects
Happy 72%
Uplifted 68%
Euphoric 59%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Depression 32%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%
Dizzy 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

115

write a review

Find Sour Amnesia nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Amnesia nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Amnesia
First strain child
Focaccia
child
Second strain child
ZeitGeist
child

Products with Sour Amnesia

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Amnesia nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG

Most popular in