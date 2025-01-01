Zilla, bred by Compound Genetics, is a commanding balanced hybrid born from the powerhouse pairing of White Runtz × Eye Candy, delivering bold flavor, striking aroma, and a presence worthy of its name. This cultivar hits the senses immediately with a loud, sweet candy-gas nose layered over creamy fruit and subtle earth, creating a terpene profile that’s both modern and unmistakably exotic. The flavor follows with a potent fusion of sugary Runtz sweetness and deep gassy undertones, smoothed by a creamy finish that lingers on the palate. Its effects start with a strong, heady uplift that energizes the mind before slowly settling into a deep, full-body relaxation, making Zilla a strain that arrives with impact and leaves a lasting impression. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Zilla through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.