Zkittlez Mints
aka Skittles Mints
Zkittlez Mints effects are mostly energizing.
Zkittlez Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Zkittlez Mints, also written as Skittles Mints, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. Zkittlez Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zkittlez Mints’ effects include euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zkittlez Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and arthritis. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Zkittlez Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Zkittlez Mints typically ranges from $35–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zkittlez Mints sensations
Zkittlez Mints helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 14% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
