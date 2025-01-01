Zooted Blueberries, also called Blue Bananas, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Zooted Genetics from a genetic cross of Banana God x (Z3 x Wilson) x DJ SHORT's Blueberry Kush. This is an easy strain to grow that flourishes with medium-stretch plants and moderate yields. Zooted Blueberries brings a tropical banana essence to a strong blueberry flavor profile; genetics that lean indica means this strain has relaxing and euphoric effects, best suited for lowkey activities or medical patients who want help with symptoms from anxiety and hypertension. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zooted Blueberries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.