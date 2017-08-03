Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1,014
Find Blueberry Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Blueberry Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Kush nearby.