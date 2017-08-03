ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 1014 reviews

Blueberry Kush

aka Blueberry OG, Blueberry OG Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Effects

740 people reported 5582 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

