HybridTHC 25%CBD 1%

Ztrawberriez Auto

Ztrawberriez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a resilient, fast-flowering, and abundant strain with copious resin production for concentrates and dense buds that shine in shades of green with thick orange hairs. Ztrawberriez Auto has a pungent strawberries and cream aroma with the flavor to match, and balanced effects of cerebral buzz and body tingles. It won Best Sativa at the 2024 American Autoflower Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ztrawberriez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ztrawberriez Auto strain reviews35

Strain spotlight