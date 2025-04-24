Zuper Bubble is a cannabis strain from one of the most notable brands, Backpackboyz. Zuper Bubble is an indica-dominant strain with a pungent 'fuel' or gassy aroma. Zuper Bubble is a cross of Bubblegum Gelato X White Bubblegum Gelato, placing it firmly in the Gelato wheelhouse. There are many shades of Gelato these days and some can have a sweet, pink bubblegum note. Others can lean lemon or cherry. Leave one of the first reviews of Zuper Bubble on Leafly.