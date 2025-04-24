Zuper Bubble
Zuper Bubble
ZuB
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Happy
Diesel
Berry
Vanilla
Zuper Bubble effects are mostly calming.
Zuper Bubble is a cannabis strain from one of the most notable brands, Backpackboyz. Zuper Bubble is an indica-dominant strain with a pungent 'fuel' or gassy aroma. Zuper Bubble is a cross of Bubblegum Gelato X White Bubblegum Gelato, placing it firmly in the Gelato wheelhouse. There are many shades of Gelato these days and some can have a sweet, pink bubblegum note. Others can lean lemon or cherry. Leave one of the first reviews of Zuper Bubble on Leafly.
Zuper Bubble strain reviews
f........o
April 24, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
r........9
May 14, 2025
Creative
Relaxed