April 24, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Very sweet, probably the sweetest strain I ever smoked. Relaxing, with almost no couch-lock. Good for winding down after a long day.
May 14, 2025
Creative
Relaxed
This strain had me in the clouds. I felt super relaxed but energetic as well. The smell was fruity and gassy. Great strain to relax and do house work. 10 out of 10.