La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.