Sativa-Hybrid
Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.
Gorilla Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
1937
In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote.
We say no more.
We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all.
